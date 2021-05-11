Facebook shares new insights in efforts to help maximize COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Facebook has provided an update about its efforts to increase the intake of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, through the maximum awareness of the availability of vaccines, and the reduction of misinformation and resistance to the global vaccination program.

And although there have been some instances of negative side effects from the vaccine, the consensus of health experts remains that maximum uptake of vaccines is the best way to move beyond the pandemic and return to normal life. Yet there is a high degree of vaccine hesitation – which according to research Facebook itself has fired over time – but with a renewed focus on improving vaccine uptake, and working with health officials in different regions, Facebook is now doing its part to improve response and uptake rates.

An important tool in this is Facebooks Nothing wins, which gives people information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in their area.

Facebook says that oAbout 3.3 million people have found the vaccine tool since its launch in March, while more users also found useful vaccination information at Facebook’s COVID-19 information center, which contributes to a greater awareness of the vaccine.

Facebook also notes that it has allocated more than $ 30 million in advertising credits this year to help governments, NGOs and other organizations reach people with COVID-19 vaccine information and other important messages.

As per Facebook:

“These information campaigns have an estimated approximately 10 billion advertising impressions worldwide. We are also adding authoritative information to vaccine posts on Facebook and Instagram that link to the COVID-19 Information Center for more resources.”

Facebook was also recently launched new profile frames to raise vaccine awareness and promote uptake.

The company says that mThese profile frameworks have now been applied to more than 5 million people around the world, and more than 50% of people in the US on Facebook have already seen someone use the COVID-19 vaccine profile framework. Facebook also says the similar stickers for Instagram vaccine awareness have been used more than 7 million times, with more than 25% of the accounts on Instagram in the US seen by someone using a COVID-19 vaccine sticker.

This is an important addition, especially given the impact that peer updates like these can have on user behavior.

Facebook further notes that it has been removed more than 16 million pieces of this content from his programs to violate the rules COVID-19 and incorrect information against vaccines, as it works to limit the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories. Which, as noted, Facebook has probably fired in the first place – but even if that is the case, it’s important to see Facebook focus here, and to adapt its policies with increasing need, based on the broader global health pressures.

These efforts have had a positive effect on vaccine uptake, but there is still a way to go in the global effort.

Facebook further notes that although vaccine acceptance has been steadily increasing since January, increasing by nearly 10% among all U.S. adults, vaccine hesitation is still high due to concerns about possible side effects and mistrust of the government.

Again, these conspiracy theories and misinformation campaigns have been steadily increasing through Facebook groups and posts, which is still happening to some extent. But the broader pressure has prompted Facebook to take further action to address it, which will hopefully also see the platform address similar moves earlier in their development to avoid future instances of it.

Of course, you can not eliminate all vaccine resistance. Even during previous pandemics, there was scare around medicine and treatments, but the best we can do is go on the official health advice and work together to maximize the survey.

Which means we all have to do our part, and through Facebook, it can add a profile framework and strengthen the vaccine information. Or simply support those who do so via their Facebook presence.

We still have a long way to go before we can say that we are going to the next phase, and the use of vaccines is the key to this shift.