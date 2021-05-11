Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NATO workouts sweep Europe amid Russian escalation, rising tensions between Moscow and US

Moving past the fallen guards, an American voice – among the mix of men speaking accented English — shouted at two others in a car: “Get out! Hurry up, hurry up.”

The team of US Navy SEALs, along with Romanian and Spanish Special Forces, quickly and quietly worked their way through the warehouse, firing on enemy fighters and, when possible, taking them prisoner.

When the operation was done, the assaulting team — whose ammunition had consisted of plastic projectiles and paint rounds — was told by an instructor they had passed the course and to get back in position to run it again.

The SEALs, from Virginia Beach, are in Romania this month as part of a contingent of American special forces taking part in the “Trojan Footprint” military exercises across five Eastern European countries that involve 600 NATO and non-NATO forces, including troops from Ukraine and Georgia, which have both been invaded by Russia in recent years. The training is taking place alongside this month’s much…

