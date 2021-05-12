Discovery Academy Celebrates 32 Years of Helping Troubled Teens

DBT helps our students find greater success in their lives, particularly when it comes to working with others.

We're celebrating 32 years of helping families. That's potentially two generations of young people that have learned by doing. We're proud of what we do.” — Brent Hall, Executive Director

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Academy is a therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens that has been offering individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and recreational activities for the past 32 years. Your teen can explore career opportunities, and may even take on a part-time job in the community.

"We're celebrating 32 years of helping families," said Brent Hall, executive director of Discovery Academy. "That's potentially two generations of young people that have learned by doing--and gone on to be successful parents, business leaders, and community contributors. We're proud of what we do."

Discovery Academy also provides academics, residential living, and therapy built on an experiential foundation. This means students learn by doing. Having therapeutic and educational moments tied to real-life experiences makes them more memorable for students and leads to a more lasting and genuine change in their development.

Support extends beyond the typical school day. Every aspect of your teen's daily living, from school to treatment to therapeutic recreational activities, will be designed to help your teen heal.

What is Discovery Academy Boarding School?

----------------

Discovery Academy’s campus extends well beyond the walls of our school. The city of Provo Utah features the spectacular Wasatch Mountains to the east and Utah Lake to the west. There are two major universities located near our campus. The school has all the amenities your teen needs while also offering access to one-of-a-kind outdoor educational and recreational opportunities.

Discovery Academy also has clinicians on-site assigned to each student and readily available to teach and support students as they expand their independence.

Discovery Academy can help teens who have struggled to find somewhere to belong to build a sense of community while they attend school. These thematic groups help teens to build relationships and a sense of community around shared interests and experiences.

The school uses a hybrid co-educational program design. This design will let your teen experience the best of both worlds—separate programs for boys and girls with opportunities for appropriate co-educational interaction. Discovery Academy also limits the number of students who can attend. Because the student body is kept small, every student is known, and every need is addressed.

At Discovery Academy, our focus is always on therapy. Your teen will not only receive therapeutic support from clinicians. Teachers, administrators, and support staff are also highly trained in providing troubled teen boys and girls with the help they need.

Well respected for its innovative curriculum, Discovery Academy’s student success is based on 6 components:

- Academic emphasis

- Therapeutic approach designed to help with current challenges AND preparation to return back home safely

- Licensed as a Residential Treatment Center and accredited

- Growth environment where students participate in and “don’t miss out” on life experiences

- Research that leads to constant improvement and successful outcomes

- Transition / Next Step or After Care support to ensure each student’s continued success upon completion of the program

How do Discovery Academy students achieve academic success?

----------------

Students who have struggled in traditional classroom settings begin to find success and satisfaction in their progress by learning from a new comprehensive approach – one that has been thoroughly researched and vetted. At Discovery Academy, you will find more professional staff-to-student time than other similar programs, school schedule and hours optimized for student success, above national average SAT scores, and better college prep than average high school programs. For every 12 months of school, students earn on average 1.5 years of credit. In addition, students see an average 75% improvement of GPA.

Everyone has unique abilities, and so we have created a community that supports neurodiverse students' needs, including students on the Autism Spectrum. Your teen will find clinicians, staff members, and teachers who understand and support his unique needs and capabilities. Your teen will be among peers who share similar challenges. These unique and often gifted neurodiverse students have embraced our blended learning system and have flourished due to the success of mastery, personalized attention, and daily socialization with their peers.

What Kind of Student Comes to Discovery Academy?

----------------

Discovery Academy understands that there is more to your teen than a diagnosis. Many of the boys and girls who come to Discovery Academy have multiple overlapping issues. These issues may include:

- Abuse/Survivors of Abuse

- Academic Concerns

- Acute Stress Disorder

- Anger

- Anxiety

- Attachment Issues

- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

- Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

- Depression

- Executive Functioning

- Mood Swings

- Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NLD)

- Stress

- Trauma

Discovery Academy helps teens by providing full-time, fully integrated care. Teens can overcome their challenges with professional support and guidance. We help bring families together.

Is Discovery Academy accredited?

----------------

Discovery Academy is fully accredited by AdvancED, the recognized agency for degree-granting institutions in the USA. Discovery Academy is fully licensed in the State of Utah. Discovery Academy is also authorized under Federal law to enroll International students. SEVIS I-20 Approved. It is a proud member of NATSAP - National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs.

See https://www.discoveryacademy.com for more details or call Discovery Academy’s boarding school admissions department at 855-645-0484 to book a free consultation.

