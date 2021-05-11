G&F to Discuss Furbearer Trapping and Wolf Hunting Seasons

Pinedale -

The Pinedale and Jackson regions of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are hosting public meetings to visit with those interested in proposed changes to Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting and Trapping Seasons, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.

The Pinedale meeting will cover both regulations and will be held in-person at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at the Pinedale Regional Office (432 E. Mill Street). The public is invited to attend to visit with local Game and Fish personnel and ask questions related to the proposed changes.

The Jackson meetings will be held virtually in separate meetings via Zoom. The virtual meeting on the proposed Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons will be held on May 18 at 6:00 pm. Click here to register for the Jackson Wolf Hunting Season meeting. The virtual meeting on the Furbearer Hunting and Trapping seasons will be held May 19 at 6:00 pm. Click here to register for the Jackson Furbearer Hunting and Trapping Season meeting.

Written comments on the proposed changes shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/ regulations or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website.

Written comments will be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

- WGFD -