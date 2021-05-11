TikTok moves to the next phase of e-commerce testing, a major shift for the platform

As competition grows, TikTok is working to create stronger monetization processes for its short-lived video content, taking advantage of its enormous potential, and providing more motivation to get the best users on the app, as opposed to more profitable pastures.

An important element of this is e-commerce – and as reported by Bloomberg, TikTok is currently developing its in-stream shopping tools, with a new testing product entries on profiles for some companies in Europe.

As per Bloomberg:

“TikTok has started working with retailers in markets, including the UK, on ​​ways to sell their products directly to millions of users in the app, say people familiar with the business.”

TikTok apparently works with brands like Hype to test the new options before expanding them more widely and offering new, direct shopping options within the app.

In a statement, TikTok confirm the new tests:

“TikTok has tested and learned with e-commerce offerings and partnerships, and we are constantly exploring new ways” to add value. We will provide updates as we explore these important avenues for our community of users, creators, and brands. “

TikTok has been working on its e-commerce offerings for some time – already in 2019 it started testing basic e-commerce links within sections.

It has since continued to develop its sales tools on the platform, with live shopping opportunities and a integration with Shopify to stream product ads.

These are the precursors to the next phase, with TikTok recently announced a series of new e-commerce options coming to the app soon, including ‘Promo Tiles’, which enables businesses to add customizable sales and promotional alerts, wrapped around their video clips, and ‘Showcase Tiles’ that will better enable creators to promote products directly in their uploads.

Given this, it’s no surprise to see how the platform is moving to the next phase of testing in Europe, which, as noted, is the logical next phase for the app. Because TikTok has achieved great success in building a large user base, it is still in the early stages of comparative tools for monetization to its competitors. This will be necessary to prevent its top stars from drifting away to other platforms, where they can quickly make money through in-stream ads based on their massive audiences, and the subsequent view counts.

This is what happened to Vine, with its leading creators realizing that they could have made more money on YouTube and Instagram instead. When the big-name stars left, Vine’s active usage dropped, eventually causing the app to shut down completely.

TikTok is more advanced than Vine ever was, and it has the added learning from the success of the Chinese version of the app, Douyin, which is now generates most of its revenue from e-commerce. Douyin allegedly generated more than $ 77 million from e-commerce sales in 2020 alone, which in partnership with top influencers will also offer significant earning potential for TikTok, which is now on track to billion user platform.

In a recent review, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance noticed that it is aimed at facilitates more than $ 185 billion worth of e-commerce annually by 2022.

As a result, the move to e-commerce makes perfect sense, and it will offer a range of new promotional opportunities and more brands to connect with the relevant users of the app and promote their products directly to this audience.

This is a great opportunity for the platform, and it’s worth it for all marketers to keep up to date with how it’s progressing, and what the implications will be if these new promotional options are developed.

We will keep you informed of any progress.