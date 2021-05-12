Hhemp.co Products Coming to a Convenience Store Near You
Popular CBD + CBG products coming to convenience stores nationwide in large retail expansion of Hhemp.coMEDFORD, OR, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at the Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) in Las Vegas Hhemp.co and Creative Marketing Concepts out of Balwin, MO announced a partnership agreement that will result in Hhemp.co pre-rolls and lollipops being sold in convenience stores across the country.
“Hhemp.co. is in the midst of rapid growth and expansion and we feel with its 27-year history with CPG, that Creative Marketing Concepts is the ideal partner to help us bring Hhemp.co to convenience stores in the top 50 nationwide markets,” said Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co.
The convenience store channel has been a boon for CBD brands with sales up over 390 percent from 2018 to 2020.
With CBD products increasingly becoming part of the fast-moving CPG sector, Hhemp.co believes it’s imperative to meet consumers where they are shopping today.
With this new partnership, Hhemp.co will increase its presence from 2,250 retail locations to 4,200+ outlets nationwide.
Unlike many CBD products, Hhemp.co’s products contain both CBD and CBG. CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified. Hhemp.co’s lollipops come in five flavors; blood orange, mint chocolate, mixed berry, green apple and watermelon. Its pre-rolls feature six different CBG+CBD blends to choose from.
“With the strong consumer demand at convenience stores for quality CBD products, we’re excited to work with Hhemp.co. to get its unique products into this important retail channel,” said Steven Costa, CEO of Creative Marketing Concepts.
About Hhemp.co
Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon company offering a wide array of CBD + CBG wellness products. Its deep-rooted relationships with local farmers helps the farmer build his business and ensures the Hhemp.co consumer of a lab-tested, farm-direct premium product at an affordable price. Upon consummating this relationship, Hhemp.co.’s products will be available in more than 4,200+ retail stores nationwide.
About Creative Marketing Concepts
At Creative Marketing Concepts, we have built our business and our reputation by successfully introducing and selling products in the convenience store channel. For over 27 years, we have worked with clients such as Panasonic, Sony, Post Cereal , Harris Tetley Tea Group, Ball Park, Enzyte, Dee’s Nuts, Argires Gourmet Popcorn, Tigerlyfe Energy Drink and many others building product distribution in this difficult and demanding retail channel.
Kimberly Prince
Proven Media Services
kim@provenmediaservices.com