St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A200966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 03/22/2021 @ 11:30pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Bakersfield Rd

TOWN: Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christina Johnson

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans Town, VT

VICTIM: Jeffrey Machia

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Bakersfield, VT. Investigation revealed that Johnson violated conditions not to have contact with the victim, or go on E Bakersfield Rd. The aforementioned conditions of release were issued following an Arson charge in July 2020. Johnson was ultimately issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/05/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: April 05, 2021 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N O

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993