St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A200966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 03/22/2021 @ 11:30pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Bakersfield Rd
TOWN: Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christina Johnson
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans Town, VT
VICTIM: Jeffrey Machia
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Bakersfield, VT. Investigation revealed that Johnson violated conditions not to have contact with the victim, or go on E Bakersfield Rd. The aforementioned conditions of release were issued following an Arson charge in July 2020. Johnson was ultimately issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/05/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: April 05, 2021 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N O
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993