St. Albans // Domestic Assault , Violations of Conditions of Release, and Resisting Arrest.

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Farmer                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2521 W. Enosburg Rd., Enosburg,VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violations of Condtions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 11, 2021 at 1149 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a citizen dispute at 2521 W Enosburg Rd in Enosburg. VSP responded to the residence. Once there inverstigation revealed that there Jordan Lawyer committed the offense of Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of Release. Lawyer resisted arrest during the interaction with VSP. He was lodged at NWSCF for lack of $1,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/12/2021  at 1300         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northwest State Correstional Facility    

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

