St. Albans // Domestic Assault , Violations of Conditions of Release, and Resisting Arrest.
CASE#: 21A201606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2521 W. Enosburg Rd., Enosburg,VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violations of Condtions of Release
ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 11, 2021 at 1149 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a citizen dispute at 2521 W Enosburg Rd in Enosburg. VSP responded to the residence. Once there inverstigation revealed that there Jordan Lawyer committed the offense of Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of Release. Lawyer resisted arrest during the interaction with VSP. He was lodged at NWSCF for lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2021 at 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correstional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.