Westminster Barracks- Introduction of a regulated drug into a house of corrections and possession of a regulated drug

CASE#: 19B105456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: VSP- Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/10/2019 @ 1432 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possessing a Narcotic and Stimulant Drug and Transporting Regulated Drugs into a House of Detention

ACCUSED: Camelle Partlow

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

ACCUSED: Joshua Many

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

1. On 09/18/2019 the Vermont State Police were assigned an investigation at the Southern State Correctional Facility, alleging regulated drugs being smuggled into the facility. The incident occurred during visiting hours on 08/10/2019 at about 1432. Investigation revealed that Camelle Partlow introduced the drugs into the correctional facility during visiting hours while she was visiting Inmate Joshua Many. Both Many and Partlow were cited for the above offenses and will appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

