Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,616 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks- Introduction of a regulated drug into a house of corrections and possession of a regulated drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 19B105456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier                            

STATION: VSP- Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/10/2019 @ 1432 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possessing a Narcotic and Stimulant Drug and Transporting Regulated Drugs into a House of Detention

 

ACCUSED:  Camelle Partlow                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Many

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

1.            On 09/18/2019 the Vermont State Police were assigned an investigation at the Southern State Correctional Facility, alleging regulated drugs being smuggled into the facility. The incident occurred during visiting hours on 08/10/2019 at about 1432.  Investigation revealed that Camelle Partlow introduced the drugs into the correctional facility during visiting hours while she was visiting Inmate Joshua Many.  Both Many and Partlow were cited for the above offenses and will appear in court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021            

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation- Westminster Barracks

Zachary.Gauthier@vermont.gov

802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks- Introduction of a regulated drug into a house of corrections and possession of a regulated drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.