Minnesota DNR launches My Minnesota Outdoor Adventure

Campaign highlights diversity in angling, hunting, and outdoor recreation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with Share the Mic Minnesota, is kicking off a unique social media campaign to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion on Minnesota’s public lands and waters.

#MyMNOutdoorAdventure will launch May 15, in conjunction with the Governor’s Fishing Opener. Minnesotans of diverse backgrounds will be encouraged to share their stories and pictures about fishing, hunting, camping, and other outdoor activities by uploading them to the DNR’s website. The DNR will then feature these stories, and accompanying photos, on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels and also on its website.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are priorities for the DNR. Amplifying diverse perspectives is an important part of our efforts,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “These shared stories will increase the visibility of diverse voices and experiences in the outdoors.”

Increasing the visibility of diverse people in the outdoors is important, because people of color have deep personal connections to the outdoors that should be acknowledged and shared, said Jasmine Brett Stringer, founder of Share the Mic Minnesota.

“We know that representation is important and impactful because it affects how people of color view themselves and how others view them,” Stringer said. “Positive representation of minority groups helps diminish prejudices and biases and it plants seeds of what’s possible to people of color. Minnesota’s outdoor recreational spaces make Minnesota more livable for all people. The #MyMNOutdoorAdventure campaign will do that, by highlighting diverse voices and connecting people with Minnesota’s beautiful outdoors.”

Minnesotans of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the #MyMNOutdoorAdventure campaign.

To upload an outdoor story and a photo, go to the DNR website and follow the instructions on the page.