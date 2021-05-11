Department Of Health: Over 9.3 Million Vaccinations To Date, 52.7% Of Entire Population Received First Dose, 45.6% Of Pennsylvanians Age 18 And Older Fully Vaccinated, PA Ranks 10th Among 50 States For First Dose Vaccinations

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 11, there were 2,385 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072.

There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.1% 5-12 4% 8% 13-18 6.3% 11% 19-24 10.5% 11.9% 25-49 37.5% 38.1% 50-64 22.4% 18.7% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 10, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,300,680 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, May 11.

3,939,478 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 67,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,748,289 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,687,767 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15:

320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 9,300,680 doses total through May 11:

First/single doses: 5,687,767 administered



Second doses: 3,612,913 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 157,352 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,476,217 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,971 cases among employees, for a total of 86,215 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,064 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 10:

DOH announced one more step is required before Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in 12-to-15-year-olds.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in some activities without a mask.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

