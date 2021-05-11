Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the 1000 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:04 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle, described as a dark in color/Blue Audi Coupe, was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.