Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the 300 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old Julius Hayes, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 43 year-old Darrell Moore, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.