Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:16 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 39 year-old Kelly Humphries, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

