YouTube launches new $ 100 million fund for Shorts creators, adds new creative tools for Shorts

After announcing the expansion of its TikTok-like ‘Shorts’ option to all US users last week, YouTube announced the next phase today in its growing focus on short-form content, with a ‘new’Card FundYouTube will pay out $ 100 million to top Shorts creators to provide additional support and motivation for their efforts.

As explained by Youtube:

“Since Shorts is a new way of looking at and creating YouTube, we’re looking at what it means to earn and reward creators for their content. We’re launching the YouTube Shorts Fund, a fundraiser for $ 100 million to be distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund by simply creating unique panties that please the YouTube community. “

This can be a big boost for Shorts content, while YouTube stars also provide extra motivation to post to Shorts, instead of testing the waters on TikTok.

In contrast to YouTube’s regular monetization process, via its Partner Program, YouTube is offering this new Shorts funding to the Shorts tracks that see ‘the most engagement and views’ each month – as long as users ‘create original Shorts content and their Community Guidelines’ .

This is more similar to Snapchat’s ‘Spotlight’ funding initiative, which means that it pays out $ 1 million a day to the best Spotlight tracks.

Snapchat is already seen paying out $ 90 million by the Spotlight initiative in just under 6 months, but with over 125 million Snapchatters now using Spotlight, it’s possibly worth the initial release. It may be harder to justify the cost in the long run, but the idea is that this initial funding will get Snap through to the next stage, when it can effectively make money from Spotlight, and then use the advertising finance to get a more sustainable short video ecosystem.

This is also how YouTube Shorts approaches:

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to set up a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. This is a top priority for us, and it will take us some time to fix it. […] We’re expanding our Shorts player to more surfaces on YouTube to help people find new creators, artists, and shorts to enjoy. We will also begin testing and repeating ads to better understand their performance. ‘

While direct payments for the best Shorts content are a big initial expense, YouTube will eventually want to build an advertising infrastructure on top of the current model, in order to make money in the money stream. So these initial payments, like Snapchat, are just to increase interest – and probably to stop users switching to TikTok, while creating more solid frameworks around the app.

What a real deal, with the latest download maps which shows that TikTok is currently still the most popular app and is well underway reaches a billion users this year.

Therefore, each app works to limit the growth of TikTok everywhere, using their reach and resonance to build alternative tools that offer their own TikTok-like experiences, which will keep their users ideal to post to their apps and connect retain. , as TikTok works to establish its own monetization tools.

This is where YouTube can really win. While TikTok has the attention of the short video group, YouTube creators earn a lot more money and can offer much greater revenue potential for those who want to maximize their efforts.

If TikTok can not offer the same, TikTok’s top stars will eventually realize that they can rather earn millions on YouTube – and if YouTube can satisfy them with Shorts, which also make some money, it could be an important step Finally YouTube is collecting more TikTok stars, which could eventually cause real problems for the short-form video creator.

We have already seen TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio join new content agreement with Snap. It will not be long before others also take note of the greater opportunities in alternative programs.

Will this eventually become a real problem for TikTok?

This is impossible to say at this stage, but it puts much more pressure on TikTok to increase its own monetization efforts. Which, as noted, it is work on – but as YouTube continues to expand Shorts, which 6.5 billion daily views and adding even more money-making options like this will only make the need for TikTok to generate real, significant revenue for its top stars more urgent.

In addition to the new Shorts Fund, YouTube has also announced some new features that will be coming to Shorts as it continues to expand the option.

First, YouTube adds a new option that allows users to remix audio from other YouTube tracks:

“Earlier this year, we saw an example of a new feature that will allow you to remix audio from videos on YouTube – which includes billions of videos – and we’m excited to share this experience, and it’s starting to roll out. “extend to everyone who has access to our Shorts. creative tools coming soon. This means you can take your own creative turn on the content you’d like to watch on YouTube, and help find a new audience.”

Remixing has become a key component of the TikTok experience, so it makes sense for YouTube to add similar ones, in an effort to maximize Shorts.

In addition, YouTube also adds automatic captions for shorts, longer shorts (up to 60 seconds long), the ability to add tracks from your camera roll, and new, basic filters, such as color correction, inside the shorts. camera.

It may not yet seem like a big competitor to TikTok, but YouTube is the clear online video leader, with a large capacity for the public and many more established monetization tools.

If YouTube can convince some of the bigger TikTok stars to come over and instead post exclusively to Shorts, it could turn the tide fast – and direct payments through this new app could at least encourage more of YouTube’s own stars . to stay home, instead of leaving for TikTok.