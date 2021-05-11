Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fishing regulations relaxed at Pickeral Lake in Buena Vista County

LAURENS - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has relaxed the fishing regulations at Pickeral Lake in Buena Vista County to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake is renovated to eliminate an overabundant population of bullhead and restore water quality and habitat.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Pickeral Lake by any means except by use of dynamite, poison, electroshocking devices, or any stupefying substances.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Pickeral Lake will be in effect through December 31, 2021. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The DNR will restock the lake in 2022 when water levels are adequate for stocked fish to survive. 

