DNR staff to discuss boating, paddling and safety at Altoona’s Bass Pro Shops May 15 and 22

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have boating, padding and safety experts at Bass Pro Shops, in Altoona, May 15 and May 22, to talk with customers about lifejackets, safety and Iowa’s upcoming season on the water.

“Kayak ownership is booming as more people enjoy and reconnect with the outdoors,” said Todd Robertson, outreach coordinator with the Iowa DNR’s Rivers Program. “We’ll be here to answer questions and help them to enjoy Iowa's many miles of water trails.”

Robertson, along with the Iowa DNR’s boating law administrator and education coordinator Susan Stocker, will be handing out free water trail maps, litter bags, safety brochures and demonstrating the danger of low-head dams.

Stocker and Robertson will be stationed in front of the aquarium. They will be discussing general boating safety, reading a river, learning about water hazards and stroke and paddle maneuver tips. They will have information on river access points and riverside campgrounds, and ways to keep rivers and campgrounds litter-free.

“Most of our boaters will be busy getting their crafts out of storage and ready for the water. It’s a good time to review all the safety equipment in the craft to make sure it still fits and is in usable condition or if it needs to be replaced,” said Stocker.

IOWA WATER TRAILS 101- ACCESS, SAFETY & MORE

Event by Bass Pro Shops Altoona May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22, from 12 to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public