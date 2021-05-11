PennDOT to Begin Baltimore Pike Culvert Replacement in New Garden Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, May 24 on a project to replace the culvert carrying Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County.

Due to the nature of construction, Baltimore Pike will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Union Street and Chambers Road beginning Monday, May 24, through the completion of the project scheduled for early September.

During the road closure, Baltimore Pike motorists will be directed to use Cypress Avenue/Baltimore Pike, U.S 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) North, Greenwood Road all turns, U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) South, Route 41 interchange, and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue) South. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

PennDOT’s contractor will replace the 93-year-old structure with a new box culvert. The structure, currently measuring 14 feet long and 38 feet wide, carries an average of 10,689 vehicles a day.

Baltimore Pike culvert is one of seven bridges under a $5 million project to repair or replace poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Other structures completed under this project include:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County;

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Route 282 (Creek Road) over a branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County; and

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

The other structure in this improvement project includes the following:

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey is the general contractor on this improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

