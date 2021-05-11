PennDOT to Begin Rehabilitation on Richland Pike Culvert Over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 24, on a project to replace the culvert carrying Richland Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Richland Pike will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Quarry Road and State Road beginning Monday, May 24, through the completion of the project scheduled for early October.

During the closure, Richland Pike motorists will be directed to use State Road, Route 212 (Quakertown Road) and California Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1985, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 3,088 vehicles a day.

Richland Pike culvert is one of six structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other structures scheduled for culvert replacements include the following:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #