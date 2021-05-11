Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,935 in the last 365 days.

Entopsis Launches PlantOpsis™ to Support the Analysis of Plants

Entopsis, Inc. applies its novel material science / nanotechnology platform to the plant testing industry with the launch of PlantOpsis™.

We are looking forward to becoming your preferred plant research partner.”
— Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entopsis, Inc. applies its novel material science / nanotechnology platform to the plant testing industry with the launch of PlantOpsis™.

Plants often need to be tested through PCR for gender determination, pathogen identification, genotyping, assessing the plant’s microbiome, or for other purposes. This is particularly true in the fast growing cannabis industry. However, current RNA / DNA extraction and PCR testing technologies applied to plants are often sub-optimal and outdated. PlantOpsis™ seeks to streamline plant testing at large testing facilities and on-site (farm or home).

Towards this goal, Entopsis announces the release of PlantOpsis™ DirectPCR-A. This is a room temperature stable reagent that facilitates direct PCR from plant samples, without the need for RNA or DNA isolation.

PlantOpsis™ DirectPCR-A Advantages:
• Single reagent is shipped and stored at room temperature
• Compatible with various technologies (e.g., isothermal, endpoint, quantitative PCR)
• Great value
• Simple, easily automatable protocol

The PlantOpsis™ team is open to joint efforts aimed at improving plant testing and general agriculture globally.

“We are looking forward to becoming your preferred plant research partner”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., CEO of Entopsis.

About Entopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011. It has researched and developed a number of proprietary platforms in the areas of material science, nanotechnology, chemistry, and machine learning. The company utilizes this unique know-how to solve key scientific problems, particularly for medical diagnostics. Entopsis is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and explores new areas lacking suitable solutions. To date, the company has launched three efforts: 1) OpsisDx™, a urine-based universal disease detection platform, 2) PCRopsis™, functionally superior direct PCR technologies for clinical applications, and 3) PlantOpsis™, direct PCR and other technologies to support the analysis of plants. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com, www.PCRopsis.com and www.PlantOpsis.com

Obdulio Piloto
Entopsis, Inc.
info@entopsis.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Entopsis Launches PlantOpsis™ to Support the Analysis of Plants

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.