Entopsis Launches PlantOpsis™ to Support the Analysis of Plants
Entopsis, Inc. applies its novel material science / nanotechnology platform to the plant testing industry with the launch of PlantOpsis™.
— Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D.
Plants often need to be tested through PCR for gender determination, pathogen identification, genotyping, assessing the plant’s microbiome, or for other purposes. This is particularly true in the fast growing cannabis industry. However, current RNA / DNA extraction and PCR testing technologies applied to plants are often sub-optimal and outdated. PlantOpsis™ seeks to streamline plant testing at large testing facilities and on-site (farm or home).
Towards this goal, Entopsis announces the release of PlantOpsis™ DirectPCR-A. This is a room temperature stable reagent that facilitates direct PCR from plant samples, without the need for RNA or DNA isolation.
PlantOpsis™ DirectPCR-A Advantages:
• Single reagent is shipped and stored at room temperature
• Compatible with various technologies (e.g., isothermal, endpoint, quantitative PCR)
• Great value
• Simple, easily automatable protocol
The PlantOpsis™ team is open to joint efforts aimed at improving plant testing and general agriculture globally.
“We are looking forward to becoming your preferred plant research partner”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., CEO of Entopsis.
About Entopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011. It has researched and developed a number of proprietary platforms in the areas of material science, nanotechnology, chemistry, and machine learning. The company utilizes this unique know-how to solve key scientific problems, particularly for medical diagnostics. Entopsis is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and explores new areas lacking suitable solutions. To date, the company has launched three efforts: 1) OpsisDx™, a urine-based universal disease detection platform, 2) PCRopsis™, functionally superior direct PCR technologies for clinical applications, and 3) PlantOpsis™, direct PCR and other technologies to support the analysis of plants. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com, www.PCRopsis.com and www.PlantOpsis.com
Obdulio Piloto
Entopsis, Inc.
info@entopsis.com
