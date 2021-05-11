Senate Democrats Champion Mental & Behavioral Health, Pass Critical Bill Expanding Accessin CO!

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate approved legislation to expand mental and behavioral health care access in Colorado. SB21-137, sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen and Senator Faither Winter, would create various grant programs to assist local governments and rural municipalities address substance use disorder, maternal and child health, and other behavioral health prevention & treatment programs throughout the state.

“We were facing a substance use disorder crisis far before the pandemic hit, but it has only been exacerbated due to increased anxiety, isolation and stress surrounding the pandemic and the economic downturn. As a result, we have seen a significant increase in relapses, abuse of alcohol and drugs, overdose deaths, mental health crises, and sadly, deaths by suicide,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “This bill is about bringing much-needed support to those who need it the most.”

“For far too long, mental health has become a forgotten component of our healthcare system, resulting in thousands of Coloradans without the adequate treatment they need,” said Senator Faith Winter, D-Westminster. “With this bill, we are saying loud and clear that mental health matters, and that it is just as important, valuable and worthy of treatment as physical health. Today, we are taking an important step to fix our broken mental health care system so that it is equitable, accessible and truly meets the needs of some of our most vulnerable residents.”

There is an unprecedented need for increased behavioral health access for Coloradans due to the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic consequences associated with the emergency public health response. Due to the lack of access to services as well as widespread isolation, overdose deaths and suicides have skyrocketed.

The Colorado Health Foundation found that 53% of respondents to a recent survey said the stress related to the coronavirus has negatively impacted their mental health. In addition, a recent national study by the Well Being Trust predicted that the pandemic could lead to 75,000 additional “deaths of despair” from substance misuse and suicide.

The legislation now moves to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.