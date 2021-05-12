ZE PowerGroup Wins Data Management Software of the Year Award
The Global Data Management Leader is Proud to Be Recognized at the Canadian Business Awards, 2021
This award confirms ZE’s role in the Canadian business environment and places us alongside other great Canadian firms”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc., (ZE) a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, is proud to have won the Canadian Business Awards for Data Management Software of the Year for 2021. The expansive breadth of the ZEMA™ platform allows ZE to maintain a track record of providing exceptional business support.
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup
Created by Corporate Vision Magazine, the Canadian Business Awards aims to acknowledge and applaud the contribution of business owners that are doing a phenomenal job for the country’s economy. The magazine runs a highly methodical process to select the nominees and winners for each category.
Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup, stated, “We are thrilled to be awarded as the Data Management Software of the Year. It is truly an honor for us to be recognized in this specialized competitive field yet again. This award confirms ZE’s role in the Canadian business environment and places us alongside other great Canadian firms. We attribute ZE’s success to our incredible team who always go above and beyond to deliver world-class data management solutions to our valued clients.”
He further says, “The fact that we powered through the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic highlights that we are equipped with the right resources to continue to meet our clients’ needs and maximize their returns on investments year after year. We look forward to leading by example as a global data management and technology innovator.”
ZE PowerGroup continues to build state-of-the-art data technology and provide end-to-end data management solutions to clients across industries. They are grateful to receive this prestigious award and the recognition it brings.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by Energy Risk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Data Breakthrough award for Cloud EDW Solution of the Year for the second year and was also awarded the 2020 Energy Risk Data House of the Award two years in a row
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
