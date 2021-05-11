Best font for email: navigate through the good, the bad and the ugly (infographic video)

Have you ever considered how important your font can be?

Think of it this way: have you ever read something and seen one letter wrong for another? And for a moment, you have to take a double and figure out what is actually being said.

Like a grocery store that sells lime vessels, there is no problem. Right ???:

Sooo many questions here.

If you giggle aside, this is just one of the more appropriate examples of bad fonts. And you will be surprised to learn that even the most well-known and seemingly thoughtful brands are guilty of this offense.

The choice of web fonts makes a huge difference, especially when used for digital marketing on the internet and in email and visual design. Even font and font size make a big difference in the way consumers see your brand. Your font can support a certain theme, contribute to the overall feel and personality of a piece and can make or break your messages seriously.

Today we are talking about font selection, which is related to email marketing. When choosing the font to use in your brand’s email campaigns, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Is font really that big?

Ummmm … YES. Fonts are available in a variety of types and sizes, and the way letters are displayed in email clients – including shape and spacing – can affect your reader. For example, look at some of the examples provided by Really Good Emails.

The font you choose has a personality and conveys a complete message. So if things look a bit off, or simply do not match your message and the overall brand image, your prospects will see it. There are certain web-safe fonts that you want to keep in mind if you want to stop readers from thinking ‘The …?’

Take, for example, poor Ralph and Joe, who made an unfortunate font choice for their masonry.

Sorry, boys, but if your tile looks like your font, I will not be hiring you soon for my kitchen improvement.

Here’s another:

Do you still feel calm? YOU SURE ???

Here we can see that factors such as punctuation and color choice also play an important role.

Let’s try something more like:

It’s much better.

Worse, if your font is off, readers and comprehension will also fall. Recipients can be easily distracted by looking like Cs, or say, using a fun, playful web font in a professional email with a serious message. A web font that adapts to your message and brand image, on the other hand, can help retain the attention of recipients and thus improve the overall throughput.

Choose your font: things to think about

Before choosing your email font, here are some questions to answer:

Why should we worry about the best fonts we can use in email? Font size, font and overall font make a big difference in the way you promote your brand and your email message. A default font can have a very different impact on readers than a custom font. The choice of fonts is an important representation of your voice and your brand and can make or break your first impression with consumers.

Fonts: The good

If you choose the right font family, you can make the copy of the email simple and satisfying.

All that being said, there are some font families that have proven to be web safe, easy to read for copying the email and some of the best fonts for platforms.

Serif font is characterized by short tails at the edge of letters that lead readers’ eyes from one letter to the next.

See:

Times New Roman [a favorite for college essays]

Georgia

Rockwell

These fonts are often used in print, as it is easier to read those other, nicer fonts. I bet your favorite book was written in Times. Writers who are looking for something that is clear but also more formal and matter-of-fact should use Serif fonts.

Sans-serif contains characters without any lines or tails (get it? SANS-serif?). You can recognize this as your default font. Brafton uses Sans-serif for many of our employees’ emails and email signatures, as these are some of the most secure web fonts.

This font family supports a more comfortable tone and contains:

Arial

Calibri

Verdana

This is often the best choice for email texts because it is clear, evenly spaced and easy to read on almost any screen size. Arial is an easy choice because it is often a standard font; it makes choosing one of the most web-safe fonts virtually effortless.

Fonts: The Bad

Certain fonts – unless you want a crazy, very kind feeling (like a toy business or something), are best to stay away from, especially in the main copy of emails. However, depending on the message you are sending, these fonts may have a place in certain parts of your email, such as headers.

Writing fonts look a lot like handwritten italics, and many are just a little clearer than the last prescription you got from your doctor.

This includes fonts such as:

Lobster and Pacifico.

While it may offer a more popular and even more personal feel (because it looks like handwriting), the prospects will not appreciate having to worry about deciphering the message.

Decorative fonts are usually used only for logos, taglines or headings, because they usually attract more bold and attention than other fonts.

Think about:

Impact

Syncope

If you have decided to mix fonts in your email, you can consider a more robust decorative font for the heading, coupled with a more standard and clear font for the main text. Used sparingly and specifically on a large scale, fonts and decorative fonts like these can provide statement pieces in the design and evoke a certain mood or emotion in readers. However, these fonts should be large enough to read and should be used only sparingly.

The ugly: Avoid at all costs

Okay, we got to my favorite part. These are fonts that we all recognize, even if not by names. However, it is (almost) generally agreed that these bad boys should not appear in emails:

Comic Sans: No. Net … net net. Unless you’re sending an invitation to your child’s birthday party, no reader wants to see it.

No. Net … net net. Unless you’re sending an invitation to your child’s birthday party, no reader wants to see it. Curlz: Do I need to say more?

Do I need to say more? Trajan: You might recognize it from almost every movie poster you’ve seen in the last few years (apart from Avatar, which, haha, use Papyrus). Because it is a common font, it has become a kind of everyday function. Actually, we can do better for your email copy.

You might recognize it from almost every movie poster you’ve seen in the last few years (apart from Avatar, which, haha, use Papyrus). Because it is a common font, it has become a kind of everyday function. Actually, we can do better for your email copy. Papyrus: WebDesignerDepot named this one “the king of bad fonts, ”To follow it up with“ equal parts childish, kitschy and annoying ”, and I do not think I could have described it better. Google does not even support this font (or Curlz or Trajan for that matter) in Gdocs – and it says something.

WebDesignerDepot named this one “the king of bad fonts, ”To follow it up with“ equal parts childish, kitschy and annoying ”, and I do not think I could have described it better. Google does not even support this font (or Curlz or Trajan for that matter) in Gdocs – and it says something. Helvetica: This is my own personal preference because I had a newspaper editor in college who was obsessed with this font and had us adapt the whole style of our newspaper because they loved it so much. I still have nightmares where “Everything has to be in Helvetica !!!” is rumbling in the background. (SPOOKY.) Anyway, WebDesignerDepot agrees with me here and notes that Helvetica is versatile and very visible, but that it is also used too much.

The font you choose has a huge impact. I mean, if I had written this whole piece in this annoying font, you probably would have stopped reading wayyyy before, no? You did not even read it, and I do not blame you.

So remember: different fonts make an impact. Serif and sans-serif fonts like Arial are your best friend. Keep your font consistent, but have a font. Custom fonts can also be valuable, as long as you keep them clean and readable, but sticking with a proven and secure font family can improve your email engagement in the long run.

Editor’s Note: Updated May 2021.