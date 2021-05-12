Lynch LLP Celebrates Four Years of Protecting Your Intellectual Property Family-run law firm offers complimentary consultations for new patent, trademark, and copyright clients. Lynch LLP Partners

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP is a family-run law firm with hometown values and global experience. From startups to established multinationals, we help companies develop valuable intellectual property portfolios. Every client is different, and every strategy is different. Our goal is to help you achieve your goals without worrying about how you’re going to protect yourself.

“As a family business, we pride ourselves on our personal connection with each client,” said Connor Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “Every solution is as unique as our clients themselves.”

As a part of Lynch’s anniversary celebration, the company is offering new clients a complimentary consultation with their skilled professionals. Past Lynch LLP engagements cover a wide array of projects focused on intellectual property litigation and patent portfolio development, including the registration of patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

“Our work spans across technological fields, reflecting our mechanical and electrical engineering backgrounds, as well as our diverse legal experience,” said Lynch. “Get to know us, and you’ll see why we’re the best at what we do.”

Here is an overview of our team.

Connor Lynch, Partner

Before founding Lynch LLP, Connor specialized in patent litigation at a leading international law firm, working on behalf of the largest companies in the world to advance their patent interests all the way through trial. Connor brings that litigation insight to bear when assisting clients with patent prosecution: he knows what a strong patent looks like when everything’s on the line.

Before law school at the University of Southern California (USC), Connor earned a BS from Georgia Tech in electrical engineering. Connor is licensed to practice law in California, and he is admitted to practice in patent matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His specialties include litigation and patent prosecution.

Sean Lynch, Partner

Sean spent years in an intellectual property boutique prosecuting patents and trademarks, and working on intellectual property enforcement matters. Sean is a registered patent attorney that is also licensed to practice law in California. Before law school, Sean studied mechanical engineering with a BS from Georgia Tech and an MS from UCLA. Sean earned his JD from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

While he specializes in patent law, Sean also counsels clients in copyright and trademark matters to help them build their businesses and brands. Sean is licensed to practice law in California, and he is admitted to practice in patent matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His specialties include patent and trademark prosecution.

Brian Lynch, of Counsel

Brian graduated with high honors from Georgia Tech before attending California Western School of Law. He specializes in matters related to new businesses, the Internet, and intellectual property.

Brian also has a passion for fostering online communities, online speech, and reputation management. Brian’s writing is featured in the opinion and editorial sections of the New York Times and WIRED, and he has been mentioned in Time Magazine and the book New Power.

Brian also contributed to and co-authored the foreword to Reddit’s book, Ask Me Anything, a project that raised money for the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR. Brian is licensed to practice law in California. His specialties include litigation, trademark prosecution, and corporate formations

About Lynch LLP

Lynch LLP is located in Southern California, with the ability to make personal visits to clients in Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego. We specialize in intellectual property matters—patents, trademarks, and copyrights—working with clients ranging from start-ups to multinational organizations. No matter your needs, we can help you achieve your goals and grow your business with confidence.

Schedule a complimentary 30-minute consultation by visiting https://www.lynchllp.com/consultations, or call us at 949-829-2186.