Nikki Stevenson Joins ConvergeOne Government Solutions as Controller
Federal technology solutions leader today announced that Nikki Stevenson has joined the organization as the company’s Controller.
Federal technology solutions leader ConvergeOne Government Solutions ("C1GS") today announced that Nikki Stevenson has joined the organization as the company's Controller. Stevenson is a seasoned financial leader with over 20 years of accounting and finance experience. Knowledgeable in all accounting functions with a keen eye for detail she has excelled at driving positive change, devising valuable solutions and expediting processes.
Stevenson will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of C1GS’s financial operations including, accounting, budgeting, financial planning and analysis, treasury and tax.
Jason Friend, President, C1GS stated “Really excited to have Nikki on board and looking forward to her joining the team at this time, as we move into the next phase of our growth”. “Her experience and expertise are precisely what we need as we transition from start-up into operations.”
Before joining C1GS, Stevenson served as Vice President of Finance for a women-owned small business supporting US Navy, Missile Defense Agency, and international Navy programs.
Stevenson holds a bachelor’s degree in forensic accounting and MBA from Syracuse University/Utica College.
About ConvergeOne Government Solutions
ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. C1GS provides Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Data Governance, Emerging Technology and Government 4.0 solutions to help Federal and public sector customers to achieve their business outcomes. A full-service provider, C1GS supports the complete project lifecycle, from consultation and design to implementation, optimization, and ongoing management. Our comprehensive portfolio provides one of the broadest and deepest solution offerings in the industry, backed by three decades of experience and nationwide team of certified experts. More information is available at convergeone.com/industries/federal-government.
