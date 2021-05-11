2021-05-11 14:12:27.097 Cameron Woman Wins $100,000 On Brand-New Ticket

2021-05-11 14:12:27.097

On the day the Missouri Lottery’s new $5 Scratchers game “Black Pearls” became available, Hali Stillwell of Cameron decided to give it a try while at Cameron Smoke & Liquor, 318 S. Walnut St.

“I bought one $5 ticket and lost, then I decided to go get five more dollars out of my car,” she said. “And there it was. I won.”

Stillwell revealed one of the game’s six $100,000 top prizes, then scanned the ticket to verify her win.

“I didn’t believe it the first few times I scanned it,” she said. “I thought, ‘The scanner’s not working.’ I handed it to the lady and she said, ‘Hali, the machine is working.’”

“Black Pearls” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $17.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more $100,000 top prizes.

In FY20, Missouri Lottery players in Clinton County won more than $3.1 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $274,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $891,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com