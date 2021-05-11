Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SC Secretary of State to Present Virtual Seminar on Nonprofit Raffles on, Wednesday, May 12, 2021

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be hosting a Nonprofit Raffles Virtual Seminar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (EST).  This seminar will cover the legal requirements for holding nonprofit raffles in South Carolina, as well as raffle registration and financial report filings with the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities. To join the webinar, please access the following link: Microsoft Teams Link.

