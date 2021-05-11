Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Board to Meet May 25 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business.

For those interested in attending, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

