Governor Burgum now accepting online applications for appointment to the ACOVA

Established on July 1, 1971 by SB 2089 of the North Dakota 42nd Legislative Assembly the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACOVA) is responsible for the organization, policy, and general administration of all veterans' affairs in North Dakota. NDCC 37-18.1-03 It is comprised of 15 voting members, each appointed by the Governor, nominated by the five major veteran organizations in the state. Each year, the Governor is to appoint one member from a list of two names submitted by the following veteran organizations: American LegionVeterans of Foreign WarsDisabled American VeteransAMVETS, and Vietnam Veterans of America. The Committee is also comprised of three nonvoting members who are to serve in an advisory capacity - the North Dakota Adjutant General, the Center Director of the federal Veterans Affairs, and the Executive Director Job Service North Dakota. NDCC 37-18.1 The president of the ND Association of County and Tribal Veteran Service Officers (NDACTVSO) and the Director of ND Cares also serve on the ACOVA.

The Veteran Service Organizations listed above will nominate two ND Veterans from the pool of applications submitted. Each Veteran Service Organization has it's own nomination process and requirements. After completing the online application it is recommended that you contact the Veteran Service Organization Leadership for more information and consideration. 

Online Application:

  • Ensure you apply to ACOVA and not "All Boards"
  • If desired you may select a specific Veteran Service Organization
  • Use this link: https://apps.nd.gov/gov/boards/Application/PersonalInfo
    • Former application link is still maintained on Governors Website for other boards-do not use that link.

Veteran Service Organizations need to have their two (2) nominations to the Governors' office by June 20th.

Learn more about the ACOVA here: https://www.nd.gov/veterans/acova

