The Borenstein Group Named Most Influential Leader in B2B Marketing 2021 in Virginia By CorporateVision Magazine
The Borenstein Group Named Most Influential Leader in B2B Marketing 2021 in Virginia By CorporateVision Magazine in Corporate Excellence Awards Competition.VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group, a top Washington DC Digital Marketing & Branding Agency for B2B and B2G markets, is honored to announce it was named Most Influential Leader B2B Marketing Agency 2021 by CorporateVision in its annual Corporate Excellence Awards. Now in its 5th year, the 2021 Corporate Excellence Awards have been designed to recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in several key industries across the business landscape.
Recipients are hand-picked by our dedicated in-house team through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection – this proven approach provides an equal playing field for all and ensures that those recognized are done so based on merit, rather than company size or popularity. The UK-based CorporateVision digital magazine is published monthly, receives on average more than 60,000 page views per month, and distributed digitally to more than 155,000 business leaders, C-level executives, and key decision-makers worldwide.
About The Borenstein Group:
The Borenstein Group is a Top Digital Marketing & Branding Agency for B2B and B2G Integrated Marketing Communications. We develop Brand Strategy, Brand Design, and Brand Content for emerging and market-leading Information Technology, Defense & Aerospace, Professional Services, and High-Tech Manufacturers. As a stellar creative agency with 26 years of experience, Borenstein ranks by Chief Marketer’s Top B2B Agencies, Clutch’s Top Digital Branding Agencies, Expertise’ Top Branding Agencies, and Washington Business Journal’s Top Advertising Agencies in the Washington DC region. For more information, visit www.Borensteingroup.com.
About CorporateVision Magazine:
Corporate Vision boasts a truly global reach, with a circulation that stretches from Europe to the US, Africa to Asia, and includes some of the most prominent CEOs and key investors from the worlds of technology, training, education, marketing, design, products, and support services. Corporate Vision is more than just a magazine; instead of serving as an invaluable resource for leaders and decision-makers looking to improve and transform the way they manage their operations, staff, technology, business partnerships, and supply chains to create a more profitable and successful business.
Gal Borenstein
Gal Borenstein, Borenstein Group Inc.
+1 703-385-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn