A game for being better to yourself when feeling like the deck is stacked against you.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think of it as self-care solitaire.It's been more than a year since Coronavirus was declared a pandemic, and it's clear that this complete orbit around the sun has profoundly affected our collective mental health. Personal care during times of duress should never be substituted. It requires the constant repetition of many tiny habits, which, used together, can soothe the soul.With Shined Mind : A Card Game for Cultivating Mindful Choices, Coping Skills, and Calm, you'll learn effective mindfulness techniques through an enlightening, experiential, and fun game of persuasion where you can convince everyone that you are the Shined Mind Master!Mindfulness seems like a fuzzy concept that is elusive when met with daily stress, distractions, miscommunications, and challenging relationships. Shined Mind is designed to provoke thought, creativity and teach you tangible mindfulness skills that you can practice and apply to your everyday life.Developed and Created by a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Shined Mind was co-created by Dr. Georgina Smith, an experienced clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and addiction treatment.While most affirmation and stress-relieving technique games are incredibly boring or just overly simplistic, Shined Mind teaches tangible and consensus skills through play, including;1. Develop Important Life SkillsLife can be difficult and stressful at times, but it is how you deal with certain situations that counts. Shined Mind is designed to help you learn how to cope with daily stresses and achieve true mindfulness. Learn effective mindfulness techniques and develop coping skills, social & self-awareness. We all deal with stress in different ways but make sure it is a healthy response!2. Fun, Yet Therapeutic Card GameIncluded Scenario and Technique cards create engaging gameplay that encourages and provokes meaningful conversations. Most stress management strategies or games can be boring and mundane—not Shined Mind. Mindfulness cards help to develop different skills and build self-esteem while having fun doing it.3. 58 Laminated CardsThis enlightening therapy card game includes 58 laminated playing cards that will last for years. This set contains 29 Scenario Cards and 29 Technique Cards. The Scenario Cards represent common life stressors in adulthood, and the Technique Cards feature mindfulness techniques designed to help you practice and apply mindfulness in stressful situations.With this therapeutic card game, you will learn:● How to connect better with others● How to tune into your emotions● How to accept what is● To develop healthier responses to stressful situations● To develop proper focus● To relieve and deal with stress and anxietyMINDFULNESS CARD GAME – Creative and thought-provoking affirmation card game teaches you tangible mindfulness skills—in a fun and enlightening way; Relieve stress, develop healthier responses, tune into your emotions, connect with others in compassionate waysLEARN ACTIONABLE LIFE SKILLS – You'll learn effective mindfulness techniques and develop coping skills, social & self-awareness, self-regulation through engaging gameplay that encourages and provokes conversations; Emotion cards for stress & anxiety reliefSCENARIO & TECHNIQUE CARDS – Shined Mind contains 58 cards, including 29 Scenario Cards that represent common life stressors and 29 Technique Cards that are mindfulness techniques designed to help you practice and apply mindfulness in stressful situationsDEVELOPED BY A PSYCHOLOGIST – Therapy games for counselors was co-created by a licensed clinical psychologist with 20 years of experience; Recommended by health care professionals, psychologists, therapists, social workers, and counselorsACHIEVE MINDFULNESS – Stress-relieving therapeutic education card game is great for anyone ages 16 and up; Young adults, therapists, counselors, people who practice yoga, people who meditate, group therapy counseling sessionsShined Mind will teach you vital mindfulness techniques in our ever-distracting world. Play-tested and recommended by health care professionals and psychologists, therapists, social workers, and counselors; therapists in group therapy counseling sessions can incorporate Shined Mind.Caring for yourself requires intentional work. To do this well, start drawing cards – and stack the deck in your favor.Find Shined Mind Game on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3vGhzIL Visit Game On Family' s Amazon Store (all products are here): https://www.amazon.com/gameonfamily About Game On Family:From Game On Family, the creator of the award-winning Feelings and Dealings: An Emotions and Empathy Card Game. Game On Family creates family-friendly, educational games & books that support mental health, emotional intelligence, social-emotional learning, & mindfulness. Let our products support mental health and connection in you and your kids! Game On Family offers affordable products that teach essential life skills through play starting at age 3 through adulthood. Games naturally require players to apply their learning so that these fuzzy concepts become tangible skills. If you're a caregiver, parent, teacher, or mental health professional, my products will help you teach emotional intelligence, empathy, and mindfulness. Look out for our newest game launching in May 2021. Find our products at Amazon.com/GameOnFamily.About the Game Creators: Camille Childs is the CEO of Game On Family. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, she launched her award-winning Feelings and Dealings game and books on Amazon to teach children emotional literacy and empathy. Her career credits include licensing at Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, followed by positions at Hulu and Netflix, all of which fueled her love of content, games, and technology.Georgina K. Smith, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in the treatment of trauma and addiction. Dr. Smith is also a public speaker and writer dedicated to discovering and educating new frontiers in the treatment of addiction and trauma and the support of suffering families. She has studied mindfulness in courses with Dr. Jack Kornfield, Dr. Dan Siegel, and Dr. Marsha Linehan taught mindfulness and led guided meditations in treatment centers.