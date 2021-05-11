Route 2048 William Penn Highway Lane Restrictions this Week in Monroeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on William Penn Highway (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, May 12-14 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on William Penn Highway between the Monroeville Mall entrance ramp and Duff Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Liberoni, Inc. will conduct drainage pipe video work.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

