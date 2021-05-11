PennDOT, State Police and Local Agencies Announce Border to Border Seat Belt Enforcement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and local police agencies today announced a Border to Border seat belt enforcement operation scheduled for later this month as part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization running from May 17 through June 6.

Representatives from PennDOT, PSP, local law enforcement agencies, and Mercer County Coroner John Libonati gathered outside the Interstate 80 Welcome Center to promote safety on Pennsylvania’s roadways and draw attention to the dangers of riding without a seat belt.

“The safest act is just a ‘click’ away,” Libonati said. “Every life is important and the life you save could be your own. Please buckle up for those that you care about.”

On May 24, 2021, PSP will join forces with hundreds of municipal law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and other states across the country to send a zero tolerance message to motorists that driving or riding without a seat belt will result in a ticket, no matter the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, among young adults between the ages of 18 to 34 killed nationwide while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, more than half (57 percent) were unrestrained. Additionally, the national seat belt use rate in 2019 was 90.7 percent, leaving 9.3 percent of motorists unprotected.

Throughout the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt usage and fine those found not following Pennsylvania’s laws.

Local law enforcement agencies participating in this year’s mobilization include, but are not limited to, Grove City, Hermitage, Shenango Township, Neshannock and Jefferson Township police departments.

Participating agencies from Ohio include, but are not limited to, Bazetta Township, Lordstown, Hubbard Township and Liberty police departments, in addition to Ohio State Patrol.

As part of the initiative, PennDOT distributes federal enforcement funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information on seat belt safety, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

Photo Caption: Law enforcement representatives from both Pennsylvania and Ohio gathered Tuesday at the Interstate 80 Welcome Center in Mercer County to announce a Border to Border seat belt enforcement operation scheduled for later this month as part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization.

# # #