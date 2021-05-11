Lane Closure This Week on I-80 EB in West Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of a lane closure in West Buffalo Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Thursday, May 13, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., a contractor will be performing soil remediation at mile marker 199, approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

