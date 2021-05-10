Attorney General Moody Helps Paint the Town Blue in Recognition of National Police Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is honoring Florida law enforcement officers this National Police Week by participating in the Paint the Town Blue campaign. The weeklong campaign aims to encourage public involvement in recognizing and saluting the daily sacrifices and dedication of law enforcement officers. Florida’s Historic Capitol Building will be illuminated blue all week in recognition of National Police Week. Attorney General Moody and her husband, Justin, a federal law enforcement officer, are also helping to Paint the Town Blue by illuminating their home with blue lights. Supporting law enforcement is extremely important to Attorney General Moody and she wants to encourage all Floridians to take action this week to show support for the men and women who protect their communities. This is important as Florida law enforcement officers continue to face extraordinary losses in the line of duty, already losing 12 officers this year—more than double the line of duty deaths during the same period in 2020. Nearly half of the deaths this year are due to violent, felonious acts.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know personally the amount of commitment and sacrifice required of our officers. As the job seems to grow increasingly dangerous by the day, I believe we have a duty to show our law enforcement officers gratitude and respect for their courageous decision to serve. “Our law enforcement officers chose a life of service when signing up for this noble profession—understanding the risk involved every time they leave for work. I am thrilled to participate in this movement in honor of National Police Week, and we should always take time to pay tribute to the men and women of Florida law enforcement. I encourage all Floridians to join me in showing gratitude to those who choose to wear a badge by participating in the Paint the Town Blue campaign.” In the wake of a year full of unprecedented challenges, this campaign is designed to recognize the dedicated work of law enforcement. Community members, local businesses and families can join in the planning and celebration by:
Lighting businesses and buildings blue;
Encouraging employees to wear blue throughout the week;
Offering thanks and personal recognition to law enforcement personnel; and
Informing campaign organizers of plans to participate by visiting TampaBayBlue.org.
Encouraging the public to take an active role in celebrating our heroes in law enforcement remains a top priority for Attorney General Moody. Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched the statewide Back the Blue campaign. Back the Blue highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and local communities. Since taking office, Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 Back the Blue Awards.
