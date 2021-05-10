Pelosi Statement on Biden Administration Guidance for State and Local Government Funding Included in American Rescue Plan

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced guidance on the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by Democrats’ American Rescue Plan Act, which provides $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments:

“Today, the Biden Administration has taken a strong step to protect the livelihoods of the millions of frontline heroic workers who are the lifeblood of our economy. This important announcement is a tribute to House Democrats’ commitment to robust state, local, territorial and tribal funding. It will save jobs, prevent layoffs, keep services running and help our economy recover from crisis, while prioritizing equity and flexibility for governments.

“Democrats’ bold action contained in the American Rescue Plan is making a difference for millions of workers and families. But we cannot take our foot off the gas, as we work to save jobs and return people to work, particularly our health care workers, first responders, transportation, sanitation and food workers and teachers.

“House Democrats are committed to robust action to not only recover from crisis but Build Back Better.”

# # #