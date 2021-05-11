Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on the Impact of the State System of Higher Education Redesign Plan

May 11, 2021 − At the request of state Senators Judy Schwank (D- Berks) and Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on the impact of the Pennsylvania state system of higher education’s redesign plan. Representatives from PASSHE, effected students, and impacted local community members will be testifying at the hearing.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

