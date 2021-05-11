Gia Gasparino Reviews the Signs and Symptoms of Lyme Disease
Ticks are known to transmit some serious infections that can lead to a variety of life-threatening symptoms. One of the most common is Lyme disease. Lyme disease is a disease that is transmitted by the deer tick. It is passed from a tick to a person when the tick feeds on that person's blood. Even though Lyme disease is known to be deadly, there are a lot of misconceptions out there. Gia Gasparino is here to review some of them for everyone’s benefit.
Gia Gasparino Discusses the Stereotypical Bulls-Eye Rash and Testing Issues
Over 75% of people do not see or exhibit the “bullseye rash”. If you test negative for Lyme disease, that does not mean you are not infected. Current testing for Lyme disease is very poor, and the likelihood of receiving a false negative is very high from your typical local lab such as Quest diagnostics. Sadly, people test negative over 60% of the time. These people will get tested from the same Lab several times with the same negative result. IGeneX is a lab that specializes in Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. Find a doctor who uses this lab, or is willing to send you bloodwork to this lab, if you test negative but continue to have symptoms.
Similar to other conditions, Lyme disease can vary widely in terms of its scope and severity. One of the Hallmark symptoms is the bulls-eye rash. Even though many people are familiar with it, many people who contract Lyme disease do not exhibit this stereotypical rash. According to Gia Gasparino, there are some negative tests for Lyme disease that could be false negatives. The current testing for Lyme disease is still very poor. Therefore, the chances of receiving a false negative test are high. Therefore, it is important for everyone who is concerned they may have Lyme disease to work with a doctor who specializes in this area. That way, they understand which tests are most accurate.
Not All Doctors Know How To Correctly Diagnose and Treat Lyme Disease
Even though a lot of doctors are somewhat familiar with Lyme disease, this does not necessarily mean they understand how to diagnose and treat it. According to Gia Gasparino, Lyme disease is still a significant controversy in the medical community. Therefore, patients should look for a Lyme Literate Medical Doctor, or LLMD, so they know they are receiving proper care. The sooner Lyme disease is diagnosed, the faster it can be treated. This could make a significant difference in a patient's overall prognosis. Working with an LLMD is a critical part of the recovery process.
It Is Possible To Contract Lyme Disease More Than Once
Finally, it is also important to remember that people can contract Lyme disease more than once. According to Gia Gasparino, someone does not become immune from Lyme disease simply because they have had it at once. It is possible to contract Lyme disease many times if someone is bitten by a tick that has been infected. Furthermore, ticks can also carry a wide variety of diseases. In addition to Lyme disease, ticks also carry diseases such as Borrelia, Bartonella, Ehrlichiosis, Babesia, and even Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Each infection is different, so someone may require different antibiotics for each infection. That is why it is important for people to work with a trained specialist if they are concerned they have contracted a tick-borne illness.
