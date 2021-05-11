HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE JOINS CARY SKIN CENTER
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of Marie Ayers as Assistant Administrator for the practice. Cary Skin Center is one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in the Carolinas.
Marie Ayers
Marie joins Cary Skin Center with an extensive executive practice management experience with St. Mary’s Hospital Specialty Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y. where she managed medical practices which included Urology, ENT, Surgical, Rheumatology, and Pain Management.
Prior to this she had been the manager of an independent Urology practice for 14 years.
“We are proud to have Marie join our practice,” said, Robert Clark, MD, Ph.D., founder of Cary Skin Center, “Her experience and expertise will be a great resource for the practice.”
Marie will assume the responsibilities as Assistant Administrator for Human Resources and Operations. She attended the State University of New York and Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
Marie will work alongside H. Parker Eales, Administrator of Cary Skin Center, former CEO of Cardinal Healthcare in Raleigh, N.C.
In 1998, Dr. Robert Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Timothy Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001. Dr. Adam Ingraffea joined the practice in 2018. Dr. Helen Malone will join the practice in June 2021. Together they have successfully treated countless patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. The physicians of Cary Skin Center have completed intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstructions, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience. Cary Skin Center has offices in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina.
H Parker Eales
North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration
email us here