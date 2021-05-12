Rostec to Present Modernized Ka-32A11M at MAKS
Russian Helicopters will present a modernized Ka-32A11M fire-fighting helicopter at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon.MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) will present a modernized Ka-32A11M fire-fighting helicopter at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, held in Zhukovsky near Moscow in July.
Ka-32 modernization program includes a glass cockpit with an avionics system, more powerful VK-2500PS-02 engines and a new fire extinguishing system.
"Ka-32 is recognized all over the world as one of the best helicopters for firefighting work. Nevertheless, even the best models need timely modernization. We have managed to preserve the outstanding flight performance of the model, supplementing it with modern avionics and a new, more efficient and multifunctional fire extinguishing system. A prototype of Ka-32A11M will be present at the MAKS-2021 air show and we are planning to start supplying the aircraft as early as next year”, stressed Director General of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.
The technical solutions used in the new glass cockpit of Ka-32A11M have already been tested on Ansat and Mi-38 civil multipurpose helicopters, and will facilitate the work with additional navigation, optoelectronic and search equipment that can be installed on the helicopter. Pilots will also be able to use night vision goggles.
With the new VK-2500PS-02 engines, the rotorcraft will perform significantly better in hot and mountainous environments. According to design calculations, its load capacity in such conditions will increase by 1600 kg.
The new SP-32 fire extinguishing system, developed by specialists from the National Helicopter Center Мil&Kamov and KAPE, has received a number of significant advantages over foreign counterparts. The new tank holds 4 tons of water and is divided into 4 compartments. The patented digitally controlled discharge system allows the flaps to be opened in pairs or alternately, and to adjust the opening angles, thereby increasing the water discharge time.
The system automation allows to accurately take in 4 tons of water in 60 seconds, as well as add up to 400 liters of foam agent. It has also been adapted to use a water cannon. In addition, all SP-32 systems are electrically heated, which allows it to be used in unprecedented winter conditions at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius.
“The coaxial design of Ka-32 has a number of serious advantages. Above all, it provides stable hover mode and excellent crosswind stability. Due to the absence of a tail rotor, the helicopter dimensions are reduced, which makes it more maneuverable. In Switzerland, Ka-32 is used as an air crane in the mountains. Equipping the helicopter with new, more powerful engines will benefit it by improving flight performance at altitudes above 2000 meters of sea level", said Responsible Engineer Kamov Project of HeliSwiss International AG Emil Hristov.
Serial production of Ka-32 machines is carried out by JSC Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise (KAPE). Currently, over 240 machines have been built, which are operated in over 30 countries all over the world.
Russian Helicopters, a part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad. The customers of the Holding Company are the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, EMERCOM of Russia, and other state customers, Gazpromavia, UTair Aviation company, large Russian and foreign companies.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
