I-69 flood coating in Shiawassee County starts May 11

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Shiawassee

HIGHWAY:                                    I-69

CLOSEST CITY:                  Perry

START DATE:             Tuesday, May 11, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Saturday, May 22, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete flood coating along the I-69 corridor in Shiawassee County from Shaftsburg Road to M-52. This work is part of a $9.1 million investment in concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing along more than 5 miles of I-69. Work started in May 2020.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      One lane in each direction will remain open. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will seal the concrete and other pavement repairs completed in 2020, extending the life of the roadway.

 

