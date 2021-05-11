I-69 flood coating in Shiawassee County starts May 11

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Shiawassee

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY: Perry

START DATE: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, May 22, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete flood coating along the I-69 corridor in Shiawassee County from Shaftsburg Road to M-52. This work is part of a $9.1 million investment in concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing along more than 5 miles of I-69. Work started in May 2020.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane in each direction will remain open. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will seal the concrete and other pavement repairs completed in 2020, extending the life of the roadway.