US rapper J Cole set to play in Basketball Africa League

Rumours of the signing first began when Cole was spotted in Kigali over the weekend

American rapper J Cole is set to play professional basketball for Rwandan side Patriots BBC.

The team will play Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers on Sunday, opening the first ever Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Rumours of the signing began when the musician, whose full name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, was seen in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, at the weekend.

The team’s coach, Alan Major, then confirmed the news to state broadcaster Rwanda TV on Monday.

According to sports news site The Undefeated, Cole arrived in Kigali on Saturday and is currently in quarantine ahead of Sunday’s game.

Rwandan paper The New Times also tweeted a video of Cole wearing a Patriots jersey, adding that he “could feature” in the NBA-backed league.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner is expected to play three to six games this season, CBS reports.

J Cole with basketball
Cole has reportedly said he wants to play for the NBA in the past

J Cole is known to be a huge…

