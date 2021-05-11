“Keys to Love and Happiness”: A book to live from the heart
"I am passionate about providing a loving space through appreciation and recognition and advocating for the conscious awakening of humanity."
Lorena Godoy is a personal transformational coach and a teacher of primordial sound meditation, certified by the California Chopra Center.
I am passionate about providing a loving space through appreciation and recognition and advocating for the conscious awakening of humanity.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The natural state of the soul is serenity, from there you can access more complex patterns of life and existence," writes Lorena Godoy in this, her first book, “Keys to Love and Happiness”, published in Venezuela and the United States and available worldwide through Amazon. The up-and-coming author has a long history as a personal transformational coach and instructor in primordial sound meditation, certified by the Chopra Center of the United States. She defines herself as a life coach, and her book is proof of her vocation and expertise. More than a guide, Keys to Love and Happiness proposes a way of living from the heart, getting rid of the ego and overcoming difficult times, all while remaining connected to our true essence, to that being of love, peace and infinite possibilities that is found within each one of us.
Lorena Godoy's book provides multiple enlightening glimpses to the author’s deep and sincere commitment to her mystical journey. The three years she spent as a medical student, and the degree that she later obtained as a dentist, helped her understand the multiple processes of the human body, especially the intense connection between the brain and the heart.
The book offers many tools for advancing on the spiritual path, but it is also a precious invitation to inner silence, to becoming aware of the power of breathing and to looking inward. "It is about reaching the higher state of consciousness, eternal peace and connection with the whole, because only in this way can we know our maximum potential and take advantage of the infinite possibilities that are there for us." The texts were "channeled," Godoy explains, and the messages originated in the Masters of Truth—beings from a higher dimension—in an entrancing process of spiritual revelation.
The book comprises two distinct but closely interrelated sections. The first one reveals "The Method of Simplicity" and "The 13 Laws of Existence." This section is a beautiful compendium of concepts that, applied to our daily existence, help the reader gain expanded awareness and achieve a simpler, happier and more spiritual vision of our journey through life. It is about returning to the essential in harmony with the self and as part of a whole.
The second part, called "The Book of Revelations," deals with complex topics ranging from altruism, abundance, synchrony, egotism, judgment, fear, liberation, life, magic and eternity, among others. This fascinating section can be read conventionally and also as an oracle by randomly opening a page of the book and interpreting the messages.
Meditation and energy alignment
The path that led to writing “Keys to Love and Happiness” was strongly influenced by the author's training in the discipline of meditation.
“As I progressed in my experience with meditation and made it a regular part of my daily practice, I found that almost all the qualities that previously seemed negative to me began to dissolve. Meditation became an invaluable tool to achieve mental clarity, emotional balance, the freedom that emanates from within, peace and the awakening of my intuition,” says Godoy.
The Venezuelan author recounts how in an energy aligning session she was taken a step further towards writing the book. “I received instructions from beings of a higher dimension to write every night before going to sleep and every morning when I woke up. I committed myself to the task, and began to do it that very night. The messages that I share in my book are the result of what happened afterwards for fifteen weeks. I wrote in different places, and wherever I traveled, I carried my notebooks. I began to write the text in the United States and I finished it in Venezuela, my beloved country, specifically in the island of Margarita, a place that undoubtedly has a very special energy.”
“Keys to Love and Happiness” is a book that motivates readers to become immersed in essential wisdom through an experience of love, happiness and greatness. “I invite you to embrace the Laws of Existence and the Method of Simplicity that the Masters of Truth have wanted to give us. In the process of finding the wisdom of your soul, allow the courage of your heart to be stronger than the fear of your mind. Awaken the truth of your heart, the wisdom of your soul and the rhythm of your body," says Godoy.
The book is already available on Amazon, on the Kindle platform, and in various bookstores and yoga centers in Venezuela and the USA.
