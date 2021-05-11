The conference platform we use for our online events: Hopin – Smashing Magazine

About the author Amanda Annandale is an opportunity producer who comes from a background in NYC theater and production. If you do not provide events or stage management, you can … More about Amanda ↬

By early 2020, the SmashingConf team was ready for a new year. We had so many things that got us excited. New speakers, new workshops, new cities, new participants, new experiences. And as we all know, 2020 had other ideas. With so many people working from home, we thought we would bring ourselves Smashing workshops from our home offices to yours – but how?

When the Smashing team first heard of COVID-19, we did not know what to think. On a Monday, we started customizing our event, adding space, cleaning stations, rules, and so on. But that Friday we knew it would change the scope of our year.

From there, new discussions begin throughout Smashing. What is the essence of ‘SmashingConf?’ We did not just want to publish talks. Smashing is about togetherness, community and learning from each other – through struggles, failures and achievements. How would we communicate this while everyone from around the world was joining?

This discussion continued as we explored the many concepts and capabilities of each platform. With so many options, what factors were the most important? Then we were shown a new platform, Hopin.

With so many conferences canceled around the world, the Smashing team went in search of a platform that enables the fun and interactivity of a personal SmashingConf. We wanted sidewalks, games, places to ask questions to our speakers, along with main content. Hopin just feels right.

Why Hopin?

From there, we brought together a few months of experimentation, experimentation and play. Hopin’s Session rooms gave us a way to establish intimacy with us Questions and answers. Participants can share their video and audio, ask questions and have a full conversation with the speakers. But we took it further. Some of the speakers were kind enough to hold on audit sessions for us. Here people can share their audio, video and screen and get instant feedback on their website – useful information ranging from accessibility, performance and design.

Vitaly Friedman and Sara Soueidan lead a warm-up conversation, a sequel to ‘The Pizza Show’, during the first day of SmashingConf San Francisco Online 2020. (Big preview)

And it would not be SmashingConf without one of our Smashing parties. Our beloved colleagues, Charis and Jarijn, donned some virtual costumes and ‘na quiz show to end all quizzes. Participants either joined the screen or just joined the chat, and competed for it a series of prizes. From questions to dance parties, there was a sense of togetherness during those sessions.

No SmashingConf would be complete without DJ Tobi play his incredible tunes, and add his speaker mix to the stage! (Big preview)

Now I do not know about you, but one of the best aspects of going to a conference is the people you meet throughout the week. And personally, there are so many ways to do it. From taking a workshop to just standing behind someone in line for a coffee.

In Hopin, a feature we still earn is just as much as earning ‘Network’. Here you decide when you are “ready” and the platform connects you with another person to chat for 3 minutes. Sound scary? What if there is a challenge? Smashing is about the challenges, and with us Holiday meet the event had a set of bingo cards and had to chat with other participants to solve the clues!

With Hopin’s Sessions, you can bring people like Henri Helvetica, Yiying Lu and Vitaly Friedman together for a more dynamic question and answer. Here you can also invite guests to come on screen and ask their questions directly and participate in the conversation. (Big preview)

But of course some people do not want to share their video – and that’s fine, of course. But we had a bit of a challenge there. While Hopin presents multiple chat options (including a DM feature that you can enable or disable), we wanted to share photos and emoticons. Here we have introduced a new Slack channel (yes, another one). As Hopin progresses, they aim to own emoji deck, but we could use it Get Emoji to copy and paste, as well as the original Mac emoji keyboard to add comments, resulting in a more diverse set of responses.

Since our community is the most important factor, our biggest concern was accessibility. From what we learned in conversations with the Hopin crew, they have prioritized accessibility since the beginning. However, these things take time to get right. While we were worried about a new platform, we also knew we had to go with a business that was willing to spend the time and energy on it.

Just because we moved online does not mean that the SmashingTeam is not prepared for some fantastic party ideas. (Big preview)

While Hopin now full keyboard integration and we have excellent reports on how it works with a screen reader, and the missing ingredient is captioned. The community was informed that repeated captions were coming, and the team confirmed that they were currently being developed. Meanwhile, it is possible to integrate captions in the main image if you use the RTMP stream function, but the rest is still a bit off.

While we wait for more integration, Smashing is excited to partner with two great companies to help us with our captioning needs:

White coat caption This tool uses a human transcriber, live, that imports the text into StreamText, a platform that allows your audience to read a live transcript in a separate window, which should integrate captions. For those interested, it is a more expensive option, but you pay for human accuracy.

Verdof An AI program that also uses a remote transcription program. It also allows your audience to follow along, as well as an option to have selected users or team members edit words so the AI ​​can learn as it goes. While it’s a much more cost-friendly option, it’s an AI program that is still learning.

As for broadcasting, Hopin caught us early on. With a dedicated behind the scenes, you are given the option to stream from the platform – no other technology required. But if you are more technically minded, there is a powerless RTMP function with which your programs such as Open Broadcaster software to create and integrate multiple screens, captions, and so on.

At first, Hopin’s streaming quality left something to be desired. Since the app is not app-based and is only in the browser, it only works on Chrome or Firefox. In addition, the bandwidth required (coupled to the CPU it can take) made it a bit restrictive.

This year, however, Hopin kept his 2021 Kick off with some exciting updates. At the end of 2020, a dynamic streaming platform called Stroomwerf joined the Hopin family. StreamYard is a favorite among Twitch streamers and event producers. With enhanced production features, there are ways to record titles, lower thirds, enhancements, audience questions and other labels. It also provides for more personalization, as well as more locations to stream.

please note: Hopin has compiled a guide on how to host a virtual event in 2021 – I recommend checking it out.

Behind the scenes at SmashingConf, each team member has their own ideal setup. No matter where they are located, from the UK to Hong Kong to Germany, we all love our multiple screens! (Big preview)

Another addition that we are very happy about is the integration of Miro. If you have not used it yet, Miro is a remote whiteboard application that allows users to use it create ideas together. Vitaly Friedman first brought this to our attention as we developed new ways to engage people in online events and workshops. From here he developed a set of challenges and competitions where teams of participants could create and tell their new ideas about design and code together. Now Hopin has brought the ability to integrate it into Hopin. You do not have to work in several places. Plus, since there is a free option for Miro there is no extra cost – just an extra benefit.

But most excitingly, Hopin announced them hybrid opportunities app. Personal participants can join their fellow participants online and join the conversation. Sellers can offer in person, but also talk to those who are online while increasing their reach. If a participant has to miss a part of a speech, or has to go outside, a live stream would still be available. If the person of a bystander is personally on the road but personal reasons limit their trip, they can still join the company from the comfort of their own home and not miss the booking.

What is next for broad events?

Since we all hope to return to what life was like before (especially in terms of personal events), there are many reasons why some will be reluctant or limited to travel in the future. And we have to say, there are some great benefits for online opportunities. Our team was able to study and learn at a distance and improve their abilities. Smashing was able to produce their own workshops and bring experts to your home office, and most importantly, this year we met amazing people who would not have been able to travel before. While Smashing can’t wait to return to personal events, hybrid may be the future.

Remote, lively, interactive and practical. It is Smashing Workshops.

If you’re like us and can not wait to jump to our next Hopin meeting, make sure we do what we do Membership team has to offer! With links to all videos from our previous events – including our series of Smashing Meets – you will experience Hopin’s amazing platform and all the Smashing content you can handle!

From Hopin, we are delighted to continue to connect with you and continually find ways to learn together. If you have not already done so, take a moment to see what online workshops Smashing has to offer. All the energy and education of our personal sessions, spread over a few days, give you time to digest and explore.

Do you have to miss a session? No problem! Videos are available to the workshop as soon as possible – many of which will be uploaded the next day! Worried about joining Zoom? We have a moderator in each session to help with technical issues nobody stays behind, and no class stops due to a connection issue. There are sessions available for each discipline – more are added every day.