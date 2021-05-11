St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/8/21 at 0115 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Enosburg Falls

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christopher Ryea

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/8/2021, at approximately 0115 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a crash on Pearl Street in the Town of

Enosburg Falls, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the suspect vehicle had left the area.

The operator who was later identified as Christopher Ryea appeared to

have fled the scene. Further investigation revealed Ryea crashed into a guardrail

with his vehicle and then drove way from the area after witnesses checked on him.

The truck Ryea was operating sustained damage to its front end.

Ryea was located on 5/9/2021 and issued a citation for the offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/21 @ 10 AM.

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE