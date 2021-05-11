St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/8/21 at 0115 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Enosburg Falls
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher Ryea
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/8/2021, at approximately 0115 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a crash on Pearl Street in the Town of
Enosburg Falls, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the suspect vehicle had left the area.
The operator who was later identified as Christopher Ryea appeared to
have fled the scene. Further investigation revealed Ryea crashed into a guardrail
with his vehicle and then drove way from the area after witnesses checked on him.
The truck Ryea was operating sustained damage to its front end.
Ryea was located on 5/9/2021 and issued a citation for the offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/21 @ 10 AM.
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE