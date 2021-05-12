Meet Spanish Innovators Cubiq Foods And Go!Drop® - A new Fat Replacer For Healthier Protein Consumption

5 KEY GO!DROP FEATURES CUBIQ FOODS' GO!DROP IS A HEALTHIER FAT REPLACER CUBIQ FOODS LOGO

Go!Drop® healthy fat replacer is stabilized with vegan ingredients to replace the fatty component in new or traditional processed food. Now available worldwide.

Our team supports the growth of healthy, sustainable, nutritious processed foods. Manufacturers seeking the best in delicious healthier fats are invited to sample and customize our services.” — Andrés Montefeltro CEO and co-founder of CUBIQ FOODS

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUBIQ FOODS is a Spanish business established in 2019 to transform natural ingredients into customized solutions for a wide range of food manufacturing partners.

CUBIQ FOODS produces and sells products at scale to European customers and it licenses production to other worldwide operators. The company has innovative platforms that tune for hardness, texture, and flavor as well as fat content in bespoke product applications.

A team of CUBIQ FOODS researchers is collaborating with traditional meat and dairy food producers, plant-based innovators, and alt-protein future-food entrepreneurs.

By 2035, every tenth portion of protein is likely to be an alternative. BCG reports that alternative proteins and the addressable conventional protein market will be worth 741 million tons. To meet this growth and high demand, CUBIQ FOODS has a mission to improve nutritional profiles using sustainable, healthy ingredients developed on-site at their extensive R&D facilities in Barcelona.

Natural Ingredients Evolved

The latest CUBIQ FOODS product, Go!Drop® emulsion of veg oil and water is stabilized with vegan ingredients to replace the fatty component in processed foods. Put simply, a manufacturer can swap to this sustainable product to reduce the product calories while retaining the same taste and texture. You can also replace animal fats in meat-based products with Go!Drop®. In fact, this ingredient can reduce the total fats by 30 percent and cut saturated fats by 80 percent - Go!Drop® is a win-win!

Why is Go!Drop® better?

This vegetable oil emulsion contains between 40 percent and 50 percent water, which reduces the caloric content, (the amount of total fat, and saturated fats) to significantly improve the nutritional profile of the product. Go!Drop® has a melting point above 80 Celsius, as well as behaving like an animal fat in terms of visual appearance, bite, and mouthfeel. These features leave the original product profile unchanged, making it the best replacement for animal fat and coconut oil in new generation foods.

Commercial enquiries from all territories are welcome via the usual channels - https://www.cubiqfoods.com

--- ENDS ---

INDUSTRY NOTES

BCG report link - https://www.bcg.com/publications/2021/the-benefits-of-plant-based-meats

The consumption of alternative proteins will reach almost 100 Mio Tn in the next fifteen years, driven by a growing interest in healthy, sustainable, and nutritious novel processed foods. (The fat replacer market will follow at the same pace - an amazing opportunity for CUBIQ FOODS)



--