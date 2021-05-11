A Fascinating Tale of Love and Politics
Cayzer, an accomplished writer captures the voice of Louisa, a foreign European living in America and the wife of the sixth president, John Quincy AdamsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" cover the unseen portion Louisa and John Quincy Adams’ fascinating tale. It takes readers into the life of The United States' sixth president, John Quincy Adams, who married the lovely English-born Louisa Johnson after a two-year-long engagement. Although their marriage is more of an arrangement by their parents than a romantic relationship, their contempt for slavery became their common footing. Although fiction, because of Beatrice's immersive writing style combined with her knowledge of American history and English relations, she was able to capture the voice of Louisa as a foreign European living in America.
The author, Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, came from a prominent family, with ancestors coming from Upper Virginia. She puts the story in her perspective as a daughter of a former United States ambassador to Ethiopia. In writing the book, Beatrice recalled her experience living with Dona Elena de Arroyo del Rio, first lady of Ecuador. At the time, she saw how the former President Carlos Arroyo del Rio lived his remaining years out of office.
Nicole Olson of the Pacific Book Reviews shares, "Cayzer tells the story of Louisa Adams with care and grace, without overlooking some ugly aspects of the history of the United States. This book is impressively and professionally researched and written for the average reader with both character and history in mind. The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams by Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is an extremely enjoyable book that once you begin you will not want to put down."
Beatrice is an award-winning author who wrote "The Princes and Princesses of Wales," "Tales of Palm Beach," "The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy," the nine-book Rick Harrow series, and more.
"The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" should definitely be on your list of must-haves! Get yours now!
Visit www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about the author and her books.
