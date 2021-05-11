Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,660 in the last 365 days.

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on One Million Sign-Ups on HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period

“More than one million Americans have signed up for coverage on HealthCare.gov during the Special Enrollment Period the Biden-Harris Administration opened. This milestone reinforces what we know to be true, there is a real demand for quality, affordable health care across the United States. Now, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, millions of Americans are seeing reduced monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs. But our work is far from over.

“Now, it’s time for Congress to build on this progress with the American Families Plan, which would lower health care costs for families and make premium relief permanent. In addition, four million uninsured Americans could gain health coverage.

“As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, it’s more critical than ever for Americans to have access to quality, affordable health care. A few moments are all it takes to save money, get better care, and have the peace of mind that comes with high quality, affordable health coverage. So, go to HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to find a plan that works for you.”

You just read:

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on One Million Sign-Ups on HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.