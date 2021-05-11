Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on One Million Sign-Ups on HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period

“More than one million Americans have signed up for coverage on HealthCare.gov during the Special Enrollment Period the Biden-Harris Administration opened. This milestone reinforces what we know to be true, there is a real demand for quality, affordable health care across the United States. Now, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, millions of Americans are seeing reduced monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs. But our work is far from over.

“Now, it’s time for Congress to build on this progress with the American Families Plan, which would lower health care costs for families and make premium relief permanent. In addition, four million uninsured Americans could gain health coverage.

“As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, it’s more critical than ever for Americans to have access to quality, affordable health care. A few moments are all it takes to save money, get better care, and have the peace of mind that comes with high quality, affordable health coverage. So, go to HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to find a plan that works for you.”