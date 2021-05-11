Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Industry Grows With Increasing Occurrence Of Chronic Diseases

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the demand for the anatomic pathology market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market.

The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market consists of sales of anatomical pathology equipment and consumables and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture anatomical pathology equipment and consumables to diagnose diseases. Anatomic pathology is a branch of science in which the diagnosis of the disease is carried out by examining tissues and organs at a molecular, biochemical, and microscopic level.

Read More On The Global Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anatomic-pathology-equipment-and-consumables-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $17.46 billion in 2020 to $18.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anatomical pathology market size is expected to reach $26.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The countries covered in the anatomical and digital pathology market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the anatomic pathology testing market are Epridea, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura Finetek, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, BioGenex Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

The anatomic pathology equipment market and consumables market report is segmented by products & services into instruments, consumables, services; by application into disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, medical research; by end-use into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, others.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market overview, forecast anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size and growth for the whole market, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market segments, and geographies, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market trends, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3410&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-enzyme-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - By Type (Elemental Analysis, Separational Analysis, Molecular Analysis, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-laboratory-instruments-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

