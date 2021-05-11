Global Plasma Therapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Plasma Therapy Market 2021-2030

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2020 to $0.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The plasma therapy market is expected to reach $0.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Plasma Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3278&type=smp

The plasma therapy market consists of revenues generated by companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing plasma therapy products and related services. Plasma therapy is a technique where high concentrations of plasma are transfused or injected to patients to facilitate the healing process. Plasma therapy is frequently used for facial rejuvenation, androgenetic alopecia, and wound healing among others.

Trends In The Global Plasma Therapy Market

Convalescent plasma therapy to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 is a leading trend in the plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from the individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection in order to neutralize the viral infection and induce the active immune response to cure the infection. Convalescent plasma therapy is found to be a safe treatment to cure the patients infected with the coronavirus. Moreover, this therapy was used to treat other viral infections such as Ebola, Dengue, and SARS- 1 but did not give the desired result. In March 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has initiated a plasma-therapy, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-IG), which is termed as TAK-888 for treating COVID-19. The TAK-888 utilizes the plasma collected from convalescent donors who have been cured of COVID-19 and is administered to the patient suffering from COVID-19.

Global Plasma Therapy Market Segments:

The global plasma therapy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

By Application: Orthopaedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair & Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Others

By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global plasma therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Plasma Therapy Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plasma therapy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plasma therapy market, plasma therapy global market share, plasma therapy global market players, plasma therapy global market segments and geographies, plasma therapy global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The plasma therapy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches

Read Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Plasma Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biotest AG, China

Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, and Terumo BCT Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biophotonics-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Biobank Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biobanks-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293